An incredible finish in the men’s gymnastics team final saw the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) beat Japan by just 0.013 points to win their first gold medal in 25 years at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.

The ROC’s wait for a first team gold since Atlanta in 1996 looked in danger of being prolonged as Japan roared through the closing two rotations to score a total of 262.397, but the ROC held their nerve to squeeze past on 262.500.

There was joy for Team GB however, who despite finishing outside the podium could be proud of an assured performance that saw them beat the United States to fourth.

There was to be no repeat of the bronze in Rio five years ago but Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, James Hall and Giarnni Regini-Moran all showcased their talent across the six respective disciplines.

Whitlock will now look forward to the pommel horse final where he will seek to defend his Rio title, while Fraser will be competing in the final of the parallel bars event.

However, the day ultimately belonged to Denis Ablyazin, Artur Dalaloyan, Nikita Nagornyy and David Belyavskiy, who led for the majority of the contest.

Having established a three-point lead heading into the fifth, the ROC looked to be waning by the outset of the final rotation.

A superb 14.500 score on the high bar from Osaka-born 18-year-old Takeru Kitazono, the best score at the time, preceded a shaky floor routine by Dalaloyan.

The ROC gymnast’s sub-par 14.066 was swiftly compounded by a monstrous high bars routine from Daiki Hashimoto, who nailed the landing on a breathtaking routine to tally a whopping 15.100 score.

The Japanese’s late surge set up a grandstand finish, and pressure fell on Nargornyy to score high enough on the final floor performance to pip their rivals.

The ROC man performed, before linking shoulders with his teammates to nervously await the score announcement for his routine.

Speakers chimed in the 14.666 score, putting Nargornyy and co ahead by a hair’s breadth, as the ROC Team sank to their knees as one in ecstatic celebration.

