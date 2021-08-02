Simone Biles will go for an individual medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after it was confirmed that she will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final.

The global gymnastics superstar has pulled out of all of her previous finals at the Games to focus on her mental health, after withdrawing following one vault in the team final last week.

Biles has been open about talking about her experience of the 'twisties' - the feeling of losing perspective when performing routines in the air.

USA Gymnastics said on Twitter : "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!"

Biles is a four-time Olympic champion but not in the beam, an event she claimed bronze in at Rio 2016, although the 24-year-old is a triple world gold medal winner in the discipline.

She has been widely praised for speaking out about her mental health, having removed herself from four of the other individual finals she had qualified for. Instead, Biles has been an enthusiastic cheerleader of her team-mates from the stands.

The balance beam final is due to start at 09:50 BST tomorrow.

