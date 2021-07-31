Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars finals, USA Gymnastics have said in a statement.

And USA Gymnastics have now confirmed that Biles has withdrawn from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars.

The 24-year-old will, the statement added, be evaluated on a daily basis with a decision on her participation in the finals for the floor exercise and balance beam to be made in due course.

USA Gymnastics statement in full

"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Saturday morning.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

Biles is currently suffering from the ‘twisties’ and said in an Instagram Q&A that she has suffered from them before, adding that it typically takes her a fortnight to fully get over it.

"It's honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync," she wrote.

Typically for me it’s usually two or more weeks when I’ve had them before. Honestly no telling/time frame, Something you have to take literally day by day, turn by turn.

"By the way, it's never transferred to bars & beam before for me, it strictly likes floor and vault. Go figure, the scariest two. But this time it's on literally every event. Which sucks...really bad."

'I didn't want to cost the team a medal' - Biles explains why she pulled out of team event

Explaining what it feels like to have the ‘twisties’, Biles wrote:

Literally cannot tell up from down, it’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body.

“What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I’m going to land, or what I’m going to land on. Head/hands/feed/back…”

Biles seemed to be happy answering questions on the issues she is currently trying to get over, but took issue with people who accused her of giving up.

“I didn’t quit my mind and body are simply not in sync. I don’t think you realise how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface, nor do I have to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health.”

---

