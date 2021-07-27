The United States endured a nightmare start to the women’s team gymnastics final – as Simone Biles pulled out after her opening vault.
A four-time Olympic champion, Biles stumbled on the landing of her bailed vault jump before leaving the arena.
The 24-year-old returned, but an announcement was soon made that she would not be competing further, with Jordan Chiles brought in as her replacement.
Biles’ removal sparked a reaction on social media, with onlookers hoping to tune in and see the 24-year-old chase her four-gold Rio haul left devastated.
