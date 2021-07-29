Sunisa Lee won gold as the USA continued their dominance of the Olympic all-around women's gymnastics competition, without Simone Biles, as Jessica Gadirova made British history in the event.

The title is in American hands for the fifth Games in a row, after Lee, at her first Olympics, secured victory with a brilliant floor routine having earlier came fourth in her vault rotation.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won silver to match her effort from Rio 2016, with Angelina Melnikova taking bronze for the Russian Olympic Committee.

Biles was one of Lee’s biggest cheerleaders in the stands of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, and it is not yet known whether she will be back in individual apparatus finals as she continues to take things day-by-day to focus on her mental health.

Lee proved they are far from a one-gymnast team, though, despite an unspectacular start in the vault. She picked up her performance with a brilliant display in the uneven bars, produced a solid balance beam routine and then

It was also an encouraging first Olympic final for Team GB's 16-year-old Gadriova twins, as Jessica made history by finishing 10th - the best ever performance for a British female athlete in the event, while Jennifer came 13th out of 24 gymnasts.

The Games have already been memorable for the sisters, having already claimed team bronze, and Jessica still has the floor final to go on Monday, while Jennifer could also be in that if Biles - or another competitor - withdraws.

"It’s pretty cool. Bit annoyed I had a fall on beam but it happens, you’ve just got to forget about it and move on, that’s what I did for the rest of the competition and coming 10th and making history in the all-around final for GB, that’s just amazing," said Jessica. "I tried to enjoy the experience of being out there again."

"It’s been amazing because it's so rare, not many people share that amazing thing with their sibling," said Jennifer on her experience of being at the Games with her twin.

"We’re so close, we don’t get home sick and we feel like part of home has come with us. There aren’t any crowds but I don’t feel alone, she’s there for me."

