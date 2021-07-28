Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition, USA gymnastics have announced.

Fans were hoping to see Biles in action on Thursday, but the 24-year-old has decided against competing and will not defend the title she won in Rio in 2016.

A statement read: "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics in order to focus on her mental health.

"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals.

"Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.

We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being.

"Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.

The USA managed to claim a silver medal in Biles’ absence , with the Russian Olympic Committee pipping the Americans to gold. Biles has looked out of sorts at the Games since qualification and admitted she was shook up after failing to land her opening vault.

The four-time Olympic champion returned to cheer on her team-mates and explained after the event she was suffering from a lack of confidence.

"Even though it's so big, it's the Olympic Games,” Biles said after Tuesday's final.

It should be about having fun but it's not always - Biles on gymnastics and the Olympics

"But at the end of the day it's like we want to walk out of here, not be dragged out here on a stretcher.

"I just don't trust myself as much as I used to. And I don't know if it's age - I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I'm also not having as much fun and I know that."

She added: "I have to focus on my mental health. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do."

