Two-time World Championship bronze medallist Agnes Tirop has been found dead at her home in Iten.

A criminal investigation is underway, with police in Kenya saying her husband is a suspect as he has gone missing.

"When [police] got in the house, they found Tirop on the bed and there was a pool of blood on the floor," Tom Makori, head of police for the area, said.

"They saw she had been stabbed in the neck, which led us to believe it was a knife wound, and we believe that is what caused her death.

"Her husband is still at large, and preliminary investigations tell us her husband is a suspect because he cannot be found. Police are trying to find her husband so he can explain what happened to Tirop."

As well as winning bronze medals in the 10,000m at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, Tirop is also the world record holder for the 10km road race. She also finished fourth in the 5000m at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed sorrow, and urged the police to bring “the criminals responsible” to justice.

"It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we've lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years, had brought our country so much glory," Kenyatta said.

"It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan hero by all measures, painfully lost her young life through a criminal act perpetuated by selfish and cowardly people.

"I urge our law enforcement agencies to track down and apprehend the criminals responsible for the killing of Agnes so that they can face the full force of the law."

