Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez has died at the age of 32.

Quiñónez won his nation's first ever medal on the track at any major championships when he took bronze in the 200 metres at the Doha World Championships in 2019.

Quiñónez was reportedly shot and killed outside of a shopping centre in the city of Guayaquil on Friday 22 October.

“Today we lost a great athlete, a person who made us dream, who made us excited," the Ecuadorian sports ministry confirmed in a statement.

"The National Police are at the scene and the authorities are conducting the corresponding investigations.

"He will forever remain in the hearts of all Ecuadorians. Thank you for having invited us to dream big and for the infinite joys that you gave us, you leave a great legacy in Ecuadorian athletics.”

The 32-year-old qualified for Tokyo 2020 but missed out on a second Olympic Games after whereabouts issue related to drag testing brought a provisional suspension.

Quiñónez had finished third behind Noah Lyles and Andre De Grasse at Doha 2019, narrowly edging out Adam Gemili of Great Britain to secure bronze.

Gemili tweeted his shock at the news of the passing of both Tirop and Quiñónez.

"Absolutely horrendous few weeks for the athletics world. Rest in peace both Agnes and Alex."

Quiñónez was also the reigning 200m Pan-American champion.

He competed at London 2012, finishing seventh over the longer sprinting distance.

