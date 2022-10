Athletics

Almaz Ayana returns from wilderness to run fastest debut marathon ever in Amsterdam

Almaz Ayana returned from the wilderness to run the fastest debut marathon in history, smashing the course record in Amsterdam to triumph in 2:17:22. The 2016 Olympic 10,000m champion has been hardly spotted in recent years but returned with a bang in the Dutch capital, pulling away from fellow Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba in the final 5km.

