Dina Asher-Smith took the headlines at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting after emerging victorious in her first 100m outing of the season.

She shrugged off the challenge from Tokyo bronze medallist Shericka Jackson in a tense last 20 metres to secure the victory in 11.11 seconds. Meanwhile, fellow Brit Daryll Neita came third with a time of 11.14.

It was the first of two honours in a superb day for the 26-year-old, who joined Neita to give Great Britain a win in the women’s 4x100m.

The British contingent enjoyed this meeting on home soil, with Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir winning the 1500m with a time of four minutes 2.81 seconds.

Keely Hodgkinson won the 800m with a superb time of 1:58.63 – the fourth fastest in the world this year.

It was not all plain-sailing for the Brits though, as Holly Bradshaw failed to clear her opening height of 4.45m in the pole vault. American, and Tokyo silver medallist, Sandi Morris claimed victory with a best of 4.73m.

Elsewhere, Katarina Johnson-Thompson produced her best long jump distance in two years with an impressive distance of 6.41m. However, Malaika Mihambo finished top with 7.09m. There was also an admirable effort from Lorraine Ugen, who registered a season-best distance of 6.65m.

Matthew Hudson-Smith tasted victory in the men’s 400m with a time of 45.32 seconds, while Josh Kerr came fifth in the men’s 1500m in a race won by Kenya’s Abel Kipsang.

Canada’s Aaron Brown won the men’s 100m with a time of 10.13 seconds, while Kirsten Ceh produced a huge world-leading throw of 71.27m to win the men’s discus.

Hansle Parchment won the 110m men’s hurdles with a time of 13.09 seconds, beating compatriot and teammate Omar McLeod into second place.

Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum won the women’s 5000m with a time of 14.47.55.

