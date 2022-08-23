Britain's sprint stars hailed a European Championship to savour after scorching to 4x100m relay gold in record time.

Zharnel Hughes, Jeremiah Azu, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Jona Efoloko combined in devastating fashion in Munich to clock a championship record 37.67s ahead of France and Poland.

Hughes claimed individual 100m silver and 200m gold earlier in the week while Azu bagged bronze behind his teammate in the competition's blue riband race.

They joined forces to rip up the record books and waltz to a comfortable relay victory by 0.27s in front of a bumper Olympic Stadium crowd.

Hughes, 27, said: "I feel really proud of myself.

"To come out here with the guys again and get the job done was most important.

"Hitting the check marks and getting the baton round as smoothly as possible, and to come away with a second gold medal to end my Championships is an amazing feeling."

Efoloko, 22, added: "It's been great. Nethaneel and Zharnel, who have been here for a long time, have really embraced me and Jeremiah, the younger guys coming in.

"I've really loved the team chemistry, the bonding and going away with a gold is sweet, a nice way to wrap up the Championships."

Britain's women's team fluffed their lines in the final race of the evening, however, dropping the baton and getting disqualified as Germany claimed gold.

Dina Asher-Smith, Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot and Ashleigh Nelson were the stars tasked with emulating the men's searing exploits but a misjudged baton exchange between Philip and Lansiquot saw their chances go up in smoke.

Britain were the defending champions from Berlin in 2018 - the last time the event was held owing to the Tokyo Olympic cycle and the Covid-19 pandemic - but watched the hosts seize their crown and trigger raucous scenes on the German terraces.

Asher-Smith, who pulled up in this week's 100m final before bouncing back to win 200m silver, said: "Unfortunately this is why the relays and the hurdles are everyone's favourite event, there's so many factors to get right.

"We've been so consistent over the years, we were the reigning champions and that doesn't come without being excellent.

"Things happen, it's unfortunate, but it's okay - we just grow from it."

Lansiquot, part of the team that won bronze in Tokyo last summer and silver in Birmingham at this month's Commonwealth Games, denied the red-hot atmosphere of the Bavarian cauldron contributed to their downfall.

Asked about the impact of the volume of the crowd, the 24-year-old said: "That's not a thing.

"We're so seasoned, so experienced.

"We need to go back and watch the video. The only conversation we've had is that we're a team and no matter what happens, we win as a team, we lose as a team.

"The same way you have to experience the highs, you have to experience the lows.

"I'm so grateful, I wouldn't want to do this with any other girls.

"Of course it hurts, it's disappointing but we're a team."

In the opening event of the event, British high jumper Morgan Lake finished seventh in the final as a leap of 1.90m proved insufficient in propelling her onto the podium.

Lake, a 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist on the Gold Coast, finished just three centimetres of the medal positions as Serb Angelina Topic bagged bronze.

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Montenegrin Marija Vukovic claimed gold and silver with efforts of 1.95m.

Frustrated Lake, 25, said: "I'm just super, super disappointed really.

Frustrated Lake, 25, said: "I'm just super, super disappointed really.

"It's my fourth European Championships, and I really thought this would be the time that I would start to medal and fulfil my potential but it's just not there at the moment."

