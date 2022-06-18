Christian Malcolm’s role of Olympic head coach is being discontinued by UK Athletics.

Malcolm – a former world, European and Commonwealth Games medallist – was head of performance at Australia Athletics before being named as head coach by UK Athletics in September 2020.

His role will cease to exist in August after the European Championships in Munich following interim CEO Mark Munro's announcement that the role “does not sit within the revised structures”.

In a statement, Malcolm admitted that he was “disappointed but understands” the decision.

"I am very disappointed to hear about the news but understand the rationale around this decision," the Welshman said.

"My priority now is to continue working in the same way, maintaining professionalism and doing my job throughout the summer. I am fully focused on supporting our athletes and coaches, during this extremely busy summer for our sport.

"We have some incredibly talented athletes - some of whom have ambitious aims to compete across three major championships this summer.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them compete and supporting those individuals towards the World and European Championships, as well as representing their home nations during the Commonwealth Games."

New positions, including technical director, will be introduced in the restructure.

"We are extremely grateful and appreciative to Christian for his time and efforts as well as his commitment and professionalism during his time as head coach," said Mr Munro.

"Taking on board a role during a pandemic and the associated challenges that brings - alongside staffing and structure changes - has been incredibly challenging.

"Unfortunately given all the changes we need to make and the greater prioritisation for investment into personal coaches, the Olympic head coach role does not sit within the revised structures.

"However, we have made a commitment to work with Christian over the summer with the potential for exploring other roles within the structure to enable us to maintain his involvement with UK Athletics."

