Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala won gold in the men’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Omanyala made a brilliant start and pulled away to beat South African reigning champion Akani Simbine and Sri Lankan Yupun Abeykoon.

Ad

England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake seemed to pull up around halfway as he finished last, while Wales' Jeremiah Azu was fifth.

Commonwealth Games Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon gold after sublime final-day display AN HOUR AGO

In the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah finished strongly to claim victory.

The two-time Olympic champion had company for the first 50m but accelerated away to pip Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred to the line.

England’s Daryll Neita came third, but had she repeated her semi-final time would have won gold.

"It’s nice to get a medal on home soil," Neita told the BBC.

"I really didn’t put the best race together and that just makes me want to get back to work right now. It’s great to get a medal at the Commonwealth Games and I ran a PB in the semi-finals, so I’m in fantastic shape, but I need to perform better in these finals.

"I am racing the fastest women that have ever existed, it’s an honour and encouraging, it’s a really great atmosphere to be a part of."

Thompson-Herah added: "Feeling good, I didn't have the best execution but nevertheless I had to dig for that one but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth Games title."

The women's and men's 200m finals take place on Saturday evening.

Commonwealth Games Campbell wins weightlifting gold with record-breaking display 5 HOURS AGO