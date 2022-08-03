England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson produced a supreme final-day performance to retain her heptathlon gold at the Commonwealth Games.

After throwing a personal best of 44.63m in the javelin in the penultimate event, Johnson-Thompson was ahead by 136 points - a score which represented a nigh-on unassailable lead over Northern Ireland's Kate O’Connor going into the 800m finale.

Given Johnson-Thompson's pedigree in that event, it meant that really only injury could stop the 29-year-old from retaining the title she won on the Gold Coast four years ago, and she was able to avoid such a fate as she came safely home in second place behind Holly Mills on the Alexander Stadium track.

"It feels amazing," Johnson-Thompson told BBC Sport trackside.

"It just feels like this competition has served my career so well.

"2018 was my first global gold and it kickstarted my career back then.

"I've had a tough couple of years so I'm so happy and hopefully this is the start of my next new career.

"It's been hard, I've had moments when I've not wanted to carry on so to come out here and actually get the gold and prove to myself that pushing through was worth it, I'm so happy."

Johnson-Thompson had held a slender lead over O'Connor on Tuesday night after the latter had a fine first day of competition.

But the Liverpudlian, world champion from 2019, was on form throughout day two, not only getting her javelin PB but also recording a solid distance of 6.33m in the long jump.

And after a tough few years riddled with injury, there were smiles - and tears - across the face of Johnson-Thompson at the finish as the result was confirmed.

The tears were perhaps also down to the death of Johnson-Thompson's grandmother last week, who she dedicated her win to.

England's Jade O'Dowda made up the final spot on the podium, finishing with 6212 points.

