There were shocks in the sprint events at the UK Athletics Championships, as Dina Asher-Smith was beaten by Daryll Neita and Jeremiah Azu blitzed Rhys Prescod and Zharnel Hughes.

Asher-Smith arrived in Manchester as the favourite for the women’s 100m, and looking to exorcise the demons of 12 months ago when she picked up an injury.

Ad

But in blustery conditions, she saw Neita sail past her to record a victory in a time of 10.80.

Athletics Blake storms to Jamaican 100m title with fastest time in a decade 14 HOURS AGO

Asher-Smith, who recorded a wind-assisted time of 10.87, said: “I’m annoyed because I’d rather win.

“Fuming because I don’t like losing. But I said to her face that I’m very happy for her. She’s worked really hard and improved so much over the years.”

The positive for Asher-Smith is that she came through the race without incident and will have one more race before heading out to Oregon for the World Championships.

Prescod was the favourite for the men’s 100m, but he was beaten into second by Azu who posted a time of 9.90 seconds, albeit wind assisted.

“All year I’ve been saying it,” Azu said. “I knew I was going to do it, but I still can’t believe it.

"It’s just the beginning, I’m 21 and I’m looking to change sprinting in Britain forever.”

The one negative for Azu was his time was not legal due to the wind, meaning his personal best of 10.16 is currently outside the qualifying figure for the World Championships.

Jake Wightman won the 1500m in a tight finish from Neil Gourlay and Josh Kerr.

“I’m just so pleased to get it done and now I can look forward to Oregon,” Wightman said. “That’s the main aim ticked off.”

It was far easier in the women’s 1500m, as Laura Muir powered away to set herself up nicely for the World Championships.

“It was all about coming through today and getting that world’s place and I’m happy I’ve done that,” Muir said.

There were thoughts of decades ago in the men’s decathlon as Elliot Thompson – son of Olympic great Daley Thompson – won with a points total of 7197.

World Athletics Championship 'A reset for Reece' - Prescod bans junk food and video games in bid for Worlds gold YESTERDAY AT 11:56