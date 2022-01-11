Trinidadian Olympic medallist Deon Lendore has died in a car accident aged 29.

Lendore anchored Trinidad and Tobago to 4x400m relay bronze at London 2012 and competed individually over 400m at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. He also won relay silver at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championships bronze medallist Deon Lendore, who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track," read a tribute from the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee.

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club, Community of Arima and all who he would have touched.

"It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement."

Lendore reportedly crashed in Texas, where he was training and also volunteering as an assistant coach, on Monday. He clocked 44.36 seconds for 400m in 2014, making him the 62nd fastest athlete over one lap in history.

