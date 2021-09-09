Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her stunning form on the track to win the women's 100m final at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

The Jamaican sprint sensation clocked a time of 10.65 - breaking the long-standing women's record in Switzerland set by USA's Evelyn Ashford (10.76) back in 1984.

Dubbed the fastest woman alive, Thompson-Herah left Dina Asher-Smith a distant second, although the British star did run a season's best 10.87.

Switzerland's Ajla Del Ponte finished third on 10.93, just edging out another Brit Daryll Neita.

For Thompson-Herah, it was the fourth time this season she ran the 100m in under 10.70.

The five-time Olympic champion adds the title to her golds in both the 100m and 200m in Tokyo earlier this summer.

