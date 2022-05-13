Gabby Thomas equalled a Doha Diamond League record after storming to victory in the women’s 200m.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson came second with a season-best time of 22:07, while Britain's Dina Asher-Smith came third with a personal best of 22:37.

Ad

There was a huge shock in the women’s 400m, as double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas could only finish third. The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino emerged victorious in a time of 51.20 – a season best. Jamaica's Stephenie-Ann McPherson came second, also with a season-best time of 51.69s

Athletics Asher-Smith third as Thomas claims 200m victory in Doha AN HOUR AGO

Noah Lyles won the men's 200m with a time of 19.72, breaking the meeting record in a Diamond League meet in Doha.

The American was pushed all the way by Fred Kerley, who came second in 19.75. Reigning Olympic gold medallist Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a time of 20:15.

It was also a day to remember for Alison Dos Santos, who took a meeting record with a superb time of 47:24 in the men’s 400m hurdles.

There was disappointment for Qatari Mutaz Essa Barshim, as the Olympic champion was beaten by world indoor champion Sanghyeok Woo in the men’s high jump.

It was a mammoth effort from Woo, with the South Korean jumping a huge 2.33m to edge past Barshim, while the hotly-tipped Olympic gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi exited the competition after three failures at 2.24m.

There was also an upset in the men’s 1500m, with reigning champion Timothy Cheruiyot only managing to come second behind Kenya’s Abel Kipsang.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters won the men’s javelin in outstanding fashion with a distance of 93:07 to secure victory in the Final 3 of the men’s javelin.

Athletics Grabarz to receive upgraded Olympic medal at Diamond League 10 HOURS AGO