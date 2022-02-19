Eilish McColgan produced a stunning performance at the Ras Al Khaimah half marathon to break Paula Radcliffe's 21-year-old record.

The Scottish runner clocked a time of 1:06:26 to finish sixth, but more importantly break Radcliffe's mark from 2001 as well as the best time of her mother, Liz, who stopped the watch at 1:07:11 during her athletics career.

McColgan was racing in just her second-ever half marathon, but it hasn't taken long to get accustomed to its demands, shaving 21 seconds off Radcliffe's record of 1:06:47.

The winner of the UAE event - which brands itself as the world's fastest half marathon - was Ethiopia's Girmawit Gebrzihair Gebru in a course-record time of 1:04:14.

Mo Farah holds the record for the fastest half-marathon by any British athlete, recording a time of 59:32 at the Lisbon Half Marathon in 2015.

