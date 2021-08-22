Elaine Thompson-Herah has her sights trained on Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old world record after setting the second-fastest 100m time in history at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

The Jamaican arrived in Oregon in blistering form, having scorched to success in the 100m and 200m at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Her time of 10.61 in Tokyo was impressive, but she blitzed that with a staggering effort of 10.54 seconds.

Only Griffith Joyner has clocked a faster time, when she posted 10.49 in 1988, and Thompson-Herah feels that number is within her reach.

“I have so much more in me, so yes, it’s possible,” she said. “To come back with a (personal best) after the championships, that is amazing."

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson took second and third place to mirror the result in Tokyo, but there were plenty of eyes on Sha’Carri Richardson.

The American missed Tokyo due to a positive test for cannabis, and returned to the track with an underwhelming last-placed finish.

Still, the American was in defiant mood in a post-race interview.

“This is one race,” Richardson said. “I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s**t you want. Because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game ever and nobody can ever take that from me.”

Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith returned to action following the hamstring injury that derailed her Olympic chances, and she finished third behind Mujinga Kambundji in the 200m.

Andre de Grasse won the men's 100m in 9.74, while Noah Lyles set a new season-leading time of 19.52.

