A frustrated Dina Asher-Smith was forced to pull up halfway through her 100m final at the European Championships, whilst Zharnel Hughes managed to win silver as he attempted to retain his own title.

Asher-Smith missed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury, and after the race in Munich explained how she was suffering cramp in both calves.

“I can’t be running on two cramping calves, which is crazy,” she explained to BBC.

“I came out the blocks, I feel good, I’m in good shape which is why I'm frustrated.

“Frustrated, very annoying.”

Depsite slowing down dramatically, Asher-Smith finished the race in 16.03 seconds.

Gina Luckenkemper equalled her season-best time of 10.99 to claim gold in front of a home crowd in the women’s final.

Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji claimed silver medal and Britain’s Daryll Neita wrapped-up bronze.

Meanwhile, Hughes attempted to retain his 100m European Championships title but was beaten by hotly-tipped Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

Hughes secured silver medal with a time of 9.99, whilst fellow Brit Jeremiah Azu claimed bronze with a personal best time.

Jacobs equalled the championship record and crossed the line fastest in 9.95 seconds, whilst Brit Reece Prescod finished in seventh place.

