Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley clocked a time of 9.87 seconds to claim victory in the men’s 100m and win a second Diamond Trophy in Zurich on Thursday.

Kerley’s time was just 0.03 seconds slower than the personal best he set at Tokyo 2020, when he trailed home behind Italy’s Lamont Jacobs.

On that occasion, the American edged Andre de Grasse into third and the American again had the upper hand over the Canadian to seal a second successive Diamond League 100m victory, although it was a closer run thing in Zurich.

Olympic 200m champion De Grasse finished in a personal best time of 9.89 to come home ahead of Ronnie Baker by just two-hundredths of a second.

Trayvon Brommell was the fourth sprinter to go sub-10 seconds as he finished in fourth in 9.96.

De Grasse got the better of Kerley in the men’s 200m but came second again as Kenneth Bednarek claimed the win in a time of 19.70.

