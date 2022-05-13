British high jumper Robbie Grabarz will be presented with his Olympic silver medal at next weekend's Diamond League meet in Birmingham. Grabarz, who retired in 2018, saw his bronze medal from London 2012 upgraded to silver by the International Olympic Committee last year after Ivan Ukhov was stripped of his gold medal in 2019. Grabarz, 34, initially finished in joint-third with Derek Drouin and Mutaz Essa Barshim to take bronze at his home games with a jump of 2.29m. The European gold medallist will receive his Olympic silver medal before the start of the Diamond League on Saturday 21 May at the newly revamped Alexander Stadium. He said: "I was one of the fortunate ones to still get a podium moment at London 2012, so I don't feel as though I lost out quite as much as some. However, it is still nice to receive this further moment in receiving the silver medal. "I am grateful for the efforts to enable me to receive the medal in Birmingham and it will be great to be in the new-look stadium for the presentation." Sportsbeat 2022

Ad

Athletics Host City appointment process kicks off for multi-sport European Championships 2026 05/05/2022 AT 08:02

Athletics Munich marks 100 days to go until multi-sport European Championships 2022 03/05/2022 AT 17:22