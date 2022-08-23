Matt Hudson-Smith and Britainâ€™s sprinters scorched to a scintillating European goldÂ in Munich â€“ then roared theyâ€™re ready to take on the world next.

The Wolverhampton star, who retained his individual 400m title on Wednesday, grabbed his second medal in the space of four days after helping Britain storm to 4x400m relay gold ahead of Belgium and France on Saturday.

Ad

Hudson-Smith, 27, ran a red-hot split of 45.05s to get his team off to a flyer before Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey and Alex Haydock-Wilson continued the momentum to clock a seasonâ€™s best time of 2:59.35.

Athletics Hodgkinson kept it simple on the way to first major gold 21 MINUTES AGO

World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith is the most experienced member of the team as Dobson, 22, Davey, 21, and individual European 400m bronze medallist Haydock-Wilson, 23, embark on their international careers.

And they reckon the sky is the limit after beating the Belgians in Bavaria and capping a memorable night for British sprinting.

Hudson-Smith said: â€œWeâ€™ve just beaten Belgium and weâ€™re the top in Europe â€“ itâ€™s now time to take on the world.

â€œWeâ€™re a team of young guys and weâ€™re going to grow and develop - everyoneâ€™s learning and weâ€™re just going to get stronger.

â€œWe came here to win, came here to dominate and we did exactly that.

â€œLast year no one would have thought weâ€™d have a team or win a medal but we came here and showed them. Weâ€™re just going to keep going forward.â€

Dobson, who narrowly missed out on an individual medal in the 200m, added: â€œThis is a special team - we are all still quite young.

â€œWe are lucky to have Matt [Hudson-Smith] as a mentor, and we are learning from [Martyn] Rooney as well who are teaching us all the time, and it's certainly working for us.Â

â€œThat was honestly amazing.

â€œI haven't come down yet, I don't think I'll come down from it for a long time.

â€œIt is an unreal feeling to be European champion, and it is an honour to do it with these boys. We are back!â€

Hudson-Smith, Dobson, Davey and Haydock-Wilson combined to contribute to a medal-strewn night in Munich as Britainâ€™s women also bagged 4x400m relay bronze in the following race.

Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin, Ama Pipi and Jodie Williams joined forces to clock the second fastest British time ever and finish behind the Netherlands and Poland.

While elsewhere, middle distance star and Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson claimed her first major outdoor title in the womenâ€™s 800m and steeplechaser Lizzie Bird won bronze in the gruelling 3000m contest in the final race of the evening.

Davey, the youngest of all Britainâ€™s medal winners on the night, loved being a part of it and admits heâ€™ll never forget sparkling under the iconic 1972 Olympic Stadium lights.

â€œThis feels so special - one of the most special moments of my life so far,â€ he said. â€œThat was amazing out there and it hasnâ€™t sunk in yet.

â€œI could see it happening, but actually to be in the thing is totally different another level.

â€œIt feels amazing and incredible.â€

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, took place between 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Daily live coverage was across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Athletics Hosts Germany claim Nations Trophy on dramatic final night at multi-sport European Championships AN HOUR AGO