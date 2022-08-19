By Will Jennings in Munich

Andrew Pozzi admits a struggle to strike hurdling harmony has hampered his progress on the track this season.

Ad

The Stratford-upon-Avon star finished sixth in Wednesday night's European Championship 110m hurdles final in Munich.

Athletics More to come from Caudery despite seventh-placed finish at Europeans 9 MINUTES AGO

Pozzi clocked 13.66s as Spanish speedster Asier Martinez scorched to a thrilling gold by just one thousandth of a second over French star Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.

The former world indoor champion bagged Commonwealth bronze in Birmingham but believes he underachieved this time around in Bavaria.

Pozzi, who also went out in the semi-finals at the World Championships in Oregon, said: "Unfortunately it was not the European Championships I was hopeful for.

"I just struggled a little bit.

"Unfortunately, I've been fighting a battle with rhythm for a lot of the year and just struggled to get on top of it, and that's disappointing.

"I know I can do a lot more and do better, but I worked as hard as I could all season and unfortunately we didn't quite reach the aims I had for myself."

Pozzi clocked a time of 13.35s in Eugene last month but was unable to progress to the final where Grant Holloway won gold.

He bounced back at his hometown Commonwealth Games, however, banking bronze with a time of 13.37s behind Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell and Barbados star Shane Brathwaite.

Pozzi scraped through to the final in Munich by the skin of his teeth after qualifying as the fastest third-place athlete in a time of 13.48s.

But he went slower than that in the final to end up on 0.52s off the gold medal-winning pace and put an end to an under-par season.

"It's been a year of work, certainly, and a lot of championships," he added.

"The hope is that all this will help us next season when we refresh and go again."

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Athletics Seamus Derbyshire pleased to show he belongs on European stage 39 MINUTES AGO