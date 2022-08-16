Long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes called on broadcasters to catapult the coverage of his event forward after leaping into the multi-sport European Championship final.

The Leeds City star, 25, qualified in third in Munich on Monday after racking up a rock-solid distance of 7.86m at the city's Olympic Stadium.

Fincham-Dukes feels field events do not get the attention they deserve and says there'll be no better contest to showcase than Tuesday night's tantalising clash for gold.

The former European Under-20 silver medallist said: "People love field events, especially in Germany, but I wish they got a lot more coverage.

"I'm thankful for European Athletics that have got all these dedicated live streams out so people can watch.

"People love getting involved in the long jump, they love seeing it, and they can quantify looking at it with their own eyes.

"When you see someone jump far, they can realise 'that is pretty far', they can get actively involved with the claps.

"I think tomorrow is going to be a crazy final.

"It's the final of the 100m too, so you know it's going to be a packed stadium. We are just going to try and use that to our advantage."

Fincham-Dukes finished third behind Greek star Miltiadis Tentoglou and Spaniard Eusebio Caceres on the opening morning of the athletics programme in Germany.

The sport is one of nine hosting its European Championships in Munich this week as organisers bid to enhance the profile of other sports including cycling, rowing, gymnastics and triathlon.

There were no shortage of eyeballs on Munich's iconic 1972 Olympic Stadium on Monday as Fincham-Dukes improved on his first effort of 7.46m to clamber into Tuesday's final.

Radek Juska, Marko Ceko and Ingar Kiplesund all qualified behind the Yorkshire athlete to help tee up a mouthwatering climax under the lights.

Fincham-Dukes admits he had to navigate the blustery conditions to progress but says he's peaking at the perfect time as he bids to land a surprise podium finish.

"It feels good being in the final," he added.

"It feels like I am coming into some form at the right time.

"I knew I kind of got my spot and I was happy to manage those winds out there, they were tough today.

"People might not realise that difference when you try to be pinpoint accurate on the board.

"I am just glad I was able to make that final and show some good form."

