By Will Jennings in Munich

Jake Wightman admits his first 800m race since May was a significant shock to the system.

But the versatile Scottish star says the simplified strategy required over the distance has reignited his desire for success.

Wightman, the current world champion over 1500m, won his European Championship 800m heat on Thursday morning in a time of 1:45.94.

But it was far from straightforward after being made to battle past Simone Barontini and Gabriel Tual into the automatic qualification places.

Wightman, who also won Commonwealth bronze over 1500m in Birmingham, wants to prove his diversity this week but says it took time to adapt after an early morning 10am start in Munich.

He said: "Honestly, it was unfamiliar because I haven't raced one since the Birmingham Diamond League in May.

"It's tougher than I thought it was going to be.

"You forget that the 800m, it takes a lot more out of you than 1500m.

"You can't quite cruise in the same way, but I did what I needed to do.

"I was nervous about whether or not I'd done enough work for it.

"But I felt okay - it woke me up at this time in the morning as it's a very early start to run an 800m.

"I'm just glad I got through."

Wightman stunned Norwegian rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen at last month's World Championships in Oregon to soar a surprise gold medal.

He aimed to grab more glory on home soil in Birmingham over the distance before being toppled by fresher Commonwealth stars Ollie Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot at the Alexander Stadium.

Wightman admits he would not be in Germany this week if he was running the 1500m and has opted for the shortened format to maintain diversity.

And he says only running half the distance eliminates the psychological battles encountered in Eugene and the West Midlands.

Wightman, who progressed to Friday night's semi-finals alongside teammates Daniel Rowden and Ben Pattison, added: "That's what I like about 800m - there's not as much problem solving as there is in the 1500m.

"I enjoy them more because there is less decision making, they are a bit more straightforward than a 1500m which tend to have a lot more variation.

"To be able to do this is refreshing and a new lease of life for me.

"I'm not as fresh as I was in Eugene but I only have to run half the distance for this so I'm enjoying it.

"Pressure is off for the 800m, so I feel like I've got a much freer run at that distance."

Fellow Scot Jemma Reekie also won her 800m heat on Thursday morning with a time of 2:02.36.

The Kilbarchan runner, 24, qualified alongside Anna Wielgosz and Christina Hering as Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson also won her heat.

Hodgkinson, 20, has already won world and Commonwealth silvers this summer and kicked off her quest for gold with a time of 2:03.72.

British star Alexandra Bell also progressed in her 800m heat and the trio will race again on Friday night for a place in Saturday's final.

Reekie, who has been training with reigning European 1500m champion Laura Muir, said: "It felt good today.

"Having Laura, running with her and training with her is a big confidence boost.

"I really hope I'm up in those medals - I know I've said that at every championships but that's just me, I just come out and try every time."

Elsewhere in Thursday's morning session, there was disappointment for Britain on the track as Hayley McLean, Lina Nielsen and Jessie Knight all failed to qualify for the 400m hurdles final.

And in the 200m, Jodie Williams booked her place in the final after teammate Beth Dobbin was disqualified for a false start.

