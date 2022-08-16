Molly Caudery is hoping technique can propel her onto the podium in Munich

Molly Caudery reckons technical tinkering can propel her towards a multi-sport European Championship medal in Munich.

The Redruth pole vaulter advanced to Wednesday evening's final on Monday after comfortably clearing the bar at 4.50m.

Caudery, 22, leapt the same height as Lene Onsrud Retzius, Aikaterini Stefanidi and Wilma Murto but hopes fine-tuning her processes behind the scenes will help topple her rivals in the final.

She said: "It was a really fun qualification, but it was a bit of a dogfight out there.

"For myself, it's my first morning qualification that I've done so there were a few new challenges.

"But we're through the final and that's what we've done.

"I'm going to work on a couple of technical things over the next couple of days and just hopefully take that into the final.

â€œIâ€™ll give it everything Iâ€™ve got and put it all out there.

"I'm really happy that I have made it to the final because that is what I came here to do.

"To be honest, I just got the job done."

Caudery finished second behind Australian Nina Kennedy at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium this month after clearing the bar at 4.45m.

And she went even higher on the first day of athletics in Germany to outline her desires for maiden piece of European silverware.

Athletics is one of nine sports hosting their European Championships in Munich this week as the innovative multi-sport event attracts considerable crowds across the city.

The atmosphere in the Olympic Stadium is set to intensify for Wednesday's final and Caudery says sheâ€™s relishing the prospect.

"For a morning session, the crowd were great," she added.

"A morning session is very different to an evening session - when it's hopefully full, I'm really excited for it."

