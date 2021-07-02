With Tokyo 2020 under a month away, Olympic bronze medallist Anyika Onuora has unveiled a special mural aiming to inspire support for Team GB this summer.

Commissioned by Purplebricks, a British Olympic Association Partner, the mural in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle was painted by street artist Jo Hicks, who took inspiration from designs of children from Blueberry Park Primary School.

The mural aims to promote home support for Team GB, whilst also inspiring the next generation of athletes.

And speaking at the unveiling, Rio 2016 medallist Onuora said: "This collaboration with Purplebricks and Team GB just gives the public an idea of what it's like to see previous and current Team GB athletes on a mural.

"I guess you could say that this is the Banksy's of the Olympics!

"It's Team GB Olympians on a beautiful wall, different colours, different athletes, different design and it makes you stand up and say who is this this?

"Because it's got the Team GB and Purplebricks sign, it gives people an idea of the collaboration and how important this initiative is."

Situated on the corner of Brick Street, the mural is placed at the heart of Liverpool's Baltic Triangle.

One of 10 unique walls of art that have been commissioned across the country, the 'art relay' is the next phase of Purplebricks' Home Support campaign.

The unique murals, created by local artist and school children will appear in a pop-up 'relay' across England, Wales, and Scotland in the lead up to the Games in July.

Artist Jo Hicks said: "I was really impressed by some of the designs I saw from the kids.

"Getting kids involved earlier is the first sort of seed you can plant in them and progressing grassroots and sport is a brilliant vehicle to engage kids in their personal development."

Teacher Sarah Pettigrew was responsible for the school's involvement in the project, overseeing the children's designs.

She said: "I personally felt it was a fantastic opportunity to help our children be inspired by Olympians and to celebrate Team GB and the children's art.

"Exercises like this are helping our children across the country get excited about Team GB going to the Olympic games."

One of the children who helped come up with the design was 11-year-old Ian Birnie.

He said: "I felt very happy when I saw the mural and I really enjoyed the creativity and all the different things we used to make the pictures.

"I will definitely be cheering on Team GB."

