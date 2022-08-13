Paralympic sprint champion Jonnie Peacock paid tribute to Heaton Park's parkrun attendees as he witnessed how National Lottery funding is helping the country get active after the success of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Peacock, a four-time Paralympic medallist - two of them gold - joined an all-star roster of former British Olympians and Paralympians at one of 700-free events taking place across the country this morning.

The Cambridge native, who triumphed in the men's 100m T44 at London 2012, believes Birmingham 2022 has created a new line-up of role models for the younger generation.

And as well as being in admiration of the 650 runners tackling the 5km distance in the sweltering heat, he is hopeful the weekly events provide an opportunity for anyone to get involved with sport.

New research, released by The National Lottery, shows parents feel that major sporting events like the Commonwealth Games provides key role models and inspiration for their children to be more active.

"I was telling everyone at parkrun that they're doing about 100 times in distance what I would do," Peacock said. "So, they are all much braver than I am.

"But it is just a formidable idea to get people out of the house and I think watching things like the Commonwealth Games means there's so many people at home that are going to be inspired.

"Wanting to get active, and they need somewhere local to take part.

"You've got people that are just getting fit and active for the first time and others that are trying to take it to the next level."

The National Lottery is encouraging people who are looking for a way to get active, to get down to their local parkrun this weekend.

National Lottery Players raise vital funding into sport in the UK, including over Â£3.6m to parkrun, the UK's biggest mass participation community event with a presence in more than 1,000 communities across the UK.

Former Olympic silver medallist Iwan Thomas, who has since retired, has turned his eye to long distance running, and he joined Peacock and others in Manchester.

A proud park runner himself, Thomas is a regular face at his local - Netley Abbey in Hampshire â€“ and he explained how the sense of community welcomes runners of all abilities.

"I think the beauty of parkrun is that it's very achievable," he said.

"It doesn't matter what size, shape or your fitness levels, everybody is welcome.

"Honestly, there's people in my parkrun who thrash me and run 16 minutes, there's people who walk around with their children and take 45 minutes.

"It doesn't matter, everybody's applauded and welcomed.

"I did 10K runs, marathons and then an ultra-marathon - a 100-mile race.

"So, who knows where a park run can lead you?"

Sir Chris Hoy, who was also among the high-profile attendees in the northwest, echoed Thomas' assessment and praised the efforts of The National Lottery.

The legendary track cyclists implored people to get involved, saying: "You don't have to be intimated, it's not about elite runners all setting personal bests, it's for the whole family

"If you want to get active and you want somewhere to make new friends, parkrun is a fantastic way to do it.

"And it's all supported by the National Lottery who are doing so many amazing things all around the country.

"So, get down, get involved - even just as a volunteer to help to make these activities run smoothly.

"That would be amazing."

National Lottery players raise vital funding into sport in the UK, including over Â£3.6m to parkrun. This weekend, The National Lottery and parkrun have joined forces to encourage people across the UK to take part in their local parkrun. For more information visit www.parkrun.org.uk

