Jemma Reekie believes she has finally battled through the lowest point of her career after bringing a gruelling summer of athletics to an end in Munich.

The Kilbarchan middle distance star has endured a torrid year both on and off the track after struggling with glandular fever and failing to qualify for both the World Championship or Commonwealth Games finals in her preferred 800m event.

But Reekie, who narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo last summer, defied her initial instincts to compete at this week's European Championships to finish a brave fifth in last night's 800m final as teammate Keely Hodgkinson won gold.

In typical Reekie fashion, the Scottish runner came flying out of the blocks and looked well-poised for a medal for large parts of the race before being reeled in by a star-studded field.

Olympic silver medallist Hodgkinson, fresh off the back of her silver medals in Oregon and Birmingham, finally grabbed a long-awaited gold ahead of Renelle Lamote and Anna Wielgosz while fellow Brit Alex Bell finished sixth.

Reekie, 24 said: "It's been very, very tough mentally.

"There have been a lot of lows and I'm so lucky and thankful to my team around me.

"They've kept going when I've just wanted to cry.

"But I've got to take the positives from these three days in a row.

"I'm going to keep going â€“ it can't be worse than what it's been."

Hodgkinson clocked a time of 1:59.04 to saunter over the line ahead of Frenchwoman Lamote and Pole Wielgosz.

The 20-year-old narrowly missed out on a world title in Eugene last month before being stunned by Kenyan Mary Moraa at her home Commonwealth Games.

That left her still chasing a maiden major outdoor title but Hodgkinson, who was crowned European champion under the Polish roof last year, banished those demons in style with a polished performance.

She said: "I refused to walk away today without gold so I'm happy.

"I was disappointed with the Commonwealth Games mentally, but I've got two silvers and a gold."

Scottish sprinter Nicole Yeargin helped propel Britain's 4x400m relay team to their second fastest time ever as they bagged a brilliant bronze. Yeargin, who was born in the USA but competes for Great Britain through her Dunfermline-born mother, ran a scorching split to help her team cross the line in 3:21.74 behind the Netherlands and Poland.

Yeargin, 25, joined forces with Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi and Jodie Williams on what marked a memorable night for British sprinting in Bavaria.

Just moments before Yeargin took to the track, the men's team soared to a breathtaking 4x400m victory as individual champion Matt Hudson-Smith combined with Alex Haydock-Wilson â€“ who won 400m bronze in that race â€“ Charlie Dobson and Lewis Davey to grab gold.

Yeargin, who ran a lightning split of 49.7s, said: "I'm just happy to be back in shape.

"The emotions were definitely different (at the start of the week) - it means a lot to step away with a medal, my third one ever and of the summer so I'm happy."

Britain's Lizzie Bird claimed bronze in the 3000m steeplechase in the final race of the evening as Albania's Luiza Gega won gold ahead of home favourite Lea Meyer.

Away from the Olympic Stadium, Britain's men's gymnasts won a brilliant team gold as Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, Giarnni Regini-Moran, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch combined to beat Italy and Turkey.

And in the canoe sprint event, Motherwell star Deborah Kerr finished seventh in the women's kayak two 500m alongside Emma Russell ahead of tomorrow's final in the K4.

