British Olympic officials admit they are running out of time to bust Team GB athletes out of quarantine.

Steeplechaser Zak Seddon, hurdler Jessie Knight and four other members of the track and field team were pinged after a 'close contact' on their flight from London tested positive.

However, team bosses were able to negotiate with local authorities at their training base in Yokohama, securing a dispensation that allowed them to train, provided they socially distance from team-mates and spend all other time in their rooms.

"We're working on it on an hourly basis," said British Olympic Association chairman Sir Hugh Robertson.

"I'd be lying if I said we were making process. We've succeeded in getting a concession that even though they are in quarantine they can train, athletes from other countries are sitting in their hotel rooms.

â€œIt's rotten for them and incredibly difficult but they are in a better position than others.

"In terms of getting the quarantine lifted, I'd be lying if I thought we'd get a whole lot of movement on that. The important thing is we've got a roadmap to get them to their competitions.

"If our athletes were in a hotel room and unable to train that would be a huge concern and we'd do everything we could to fight that. The rules we operate under are changing on an almost daily basis. Have we got everything we wanted, no, but are we grateful they can continue to train - yes we are."

Team GB pride themselves on being one of the best prepared Olympic teams in the world - and beat rival nations to secure a deal for state-of-the-art training facilities at Keio University for their preparation camp.

"The British Olympic Association has done an excellent job in this space," said UK Sport chief executive Sally Munday.

"Team GB, through years of preparation and negotiations, step in and really make these last two or three weeks, so the athletes can be the best prepared when they hit the start line.

"We pride ourselves on bringing the best prepared team in the world and the role of the BOA is just exceptional."

After winning 67 medals in Rio, including 27 golds, there is more caution about making podium predictions for these Games.

Britain are bringing a much younger team to Tokyo and that bodes well for Paris, with statistics strongly suggesting a second Games is when athletes graduate to the podium.

"Success is not just about counting medals, it's about getting here and getting home safely, their wellbeing is of paramount importance to us," added Munday, ahead of Friday's opening ceremony, broadcast live on Eurosport and Discovery+.

"It's also about our athletes bringing us together and bringing that source of pride in our nation.

"People at home are desperate for these Games to happen. We're confident we are going to provide so many extraordinary moments. We think they'll be plenty of medals and we aren't shying away from that desire to keeping getting on the podium.

"The athletes are more determined than ever to achieve their ambitions and aspirations.

"We consistently want to be in the top five of the medal table and we believe we've got the capability and talent to do it."

