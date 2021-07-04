British athletes were in fine form at the Diamond League as a host of stars produced their personal bests in Stockholm.

The events were packed with incident and action and there were four meet records set, as well as a Diamond League record.

Netherlands’ young sensation Femke Bol set a new Diamond League record in the European U23 440m hurdles with a 52.37 clocking.

Cuba’s Mary Rose Almanza was also in fine form winning the 800m and setting a meet record with 1:56.28.

Keely Hodgkinson came fourth in that race and became the fourth fastest British woman of all time with a time of 1:57.51. Only Kirsty Wade and Kelly Holmes can count themselves quicker than Hodgkinson over 800m.

In the 3000m women’s steeplechase Aimee Pratt finished tenth in 9:39.12, but Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng set another meet record of 9:04.34. In the men’s race, Zak Seddon produced a season’s best by finishing second in 8:23.22.

The home crowd were hoping for another record-breaking moment and almost got it when Mondo Duplantis stepped up at the pole vault.

The Swede was trying to break is own world record of 6.19m, but fell just short and had to settle for an excellent 6.02m instead.

There was drama in the men’s 800m as Kenya’s Ferguson Rotich won 1:43.84 just pipped Canadian Marco Arop to first place.

Team GB’s Elliot Giles was the best of the rest in third place and it was again another personal best for the Brit with 1:11.05.

Chris McAlister finished fifth in the 400m hurdles with a personal best, with Holly Bradshaw also just missing out on first place in the pole vault.

Jazmin Sawyers came fifth in the long jump posting 6.57m, while Beth Dobbin was also just outside the top three in her fourth-placed finish in the 200m.

The men’s 100m turned out another great performance from a Brit as Chijindu Ujah snatched third with 10.10 and American Ronnie Barker just edging out Italy’s Marcell Jacobs to take first.

