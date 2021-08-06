The end of the Olympics is drawing near which means it's almost time for the marathon events with the 26.2mile races usually held on the final days of the Games.

This year is no different with the women's race taking place at 22:00 BST on August 6, while the men's begins just over 24 hours later at 23:00 BST on August 7.

With high temperatures and an uncomfortable humidity causing concern for athletes, the women's race has been brought forward an hour to start at 6am local time.

The tricky running conditions mean both races could be slower than usual and it will need something extra special for a new world record to be broken.

What is the fastest ever marathon time?

The current official world record stands at 2:01:39 with Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge clocking the time at the Berlin Marathon in 2018.

Kipchoge, who is hoping to become only the third man to successfully defend their Olympic marathon title, has run a marathon in less than two hours though.

In October 2019, Kipchoge became the first athlete to run a marathon under two hours in a time of 1:59:40 in Austria.

However, it was not recognised as the official marathon world record because it was not in open competition and he used a team of rotating pacemakers to help him.

The official world record for the women's marathon is held by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei who ran 2:14:04 in the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

How to watch the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics

