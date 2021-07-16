Mo Farah believes the racist abuse of black athletes is getting worse with the explosion of social media and called on tech companies to do more.

Farah confirmed he has suffered from racist messages on social media and insisted there was far more that could be done to root out racists on social media platforms.

“It seems like it’s getting worse, in my honest opinion. Because back in my time, there was never so much social media,” he told the BBC.

“I’ve had some shocking [messages]. I’ve had ‘you don’t belong’, I’ve had quite a bit. To me this is my home. I’ve always thought of it as that. Social media companies need to do a lot more.

They have to held accountable to what people get up to. Even myself, I’ve had some shocking ones where people sent, I’ve seen the message and deleted, blocked, I’ve reported and nothing.

“With technology now, as soon as [racist] words are used, they should automatically freeze and then the government should see what they can do,” Farah continued.

“How do we make it even harder for these people? When you sign up, passport, driving licence? I’ve listened a lot to Gary Neville and these people have jobs, families to feed.

“They might be quite high up in their jobs. Their companies should be aware of what they’ve been up to. Let’s change things in the ways we can.

“I know there’s more to be done and I think social media companies can do more.”

Farah will not be competing for Great Britain at this summer’s Olympics after falling short of the 10,000m selection time.

The 38-year-old admitted he is nearing the end of his career, but said he wanted to bring the curtain down on his career on his own terms.

“I don't want to end it like this. I want to continue to keep pushing and feel like when I want to finish, then I'll finish,” he said.

"I think it will be a marathon, or half marathon, and I'd love one more track event.

"I want to celebrate at the end with my fans and want to show people who have been supportive throughout my career from a young child.

"If I do one race I'll get everyone out and show the appreciation and see what I can do."

