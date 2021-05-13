Dina Asher-Smith made a winning return to action with a dominant performance in a 200m event in Italy.

The 25-year-old, who has not raced competitively at 200m since the 2019 World Championships, showed she will be a force at the Tokyo Olympics after posting a time of 22.56 seconds at the meeting in Savona.

Asher-Smith made a fine start and took the bend superbly before easing away in the final 20m to come home ahead of fellow Briton, Beth Dobbin.

It was some way short of her personal best of 21.88 seconds, which she set when claiming gold in Doha in 2019, but the win will have blown away any rust and filled her with confidence.

“It’s good to be back on track and it’s good to be back doing the 200m,” Asher-Smith said.

It has been a year-and-a-half since the World Championships in Qatar and since I was doing my last 200m, so it’s nice to be back over that distance again.

The Olympics are a little over 10 weeks away, and Asher-Smith will have to put in serious work between now and July.

“My next race is the Diamond League in Gateshead,” the world champion said. “I am really excited to be running at home. It will be nice.”

