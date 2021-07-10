Laura Muir recorded the second fastest time by a British woman over 800m as she beat fellow Brit Jemma Reekie at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

Muir set a time of one minute, 56.73 seconds which is just 0.52 seconds off Kelly Holmes' British record set in 1995.

Nevertheless, Muir insists her only focus at Tokyo 2020, which gets underway later this month, is the 1500m after finishing ahead of her training pratner Reekie who came second.

"Running 1:56 is giving me huge confidence for Tokyo," she said.

"I will only be running the 1500m now, but I couldn't have asked for a better performance ahead of Tokyo. I want to win a medal. That is all I am focusing on.

"I am going to go home tomorrow, have a week at home before flying out to Tokyo and just train as hard as I can, so I am in even better shape in Tokyo."

Reekie, whose personal best of 1:56.96 puts her third in the all-time list, will run the 800m and 1500m in Japan.

Muir credits Reekie for pushing her to get better.

"Having a training partner like Jemma is huge," Muir said. "Jemma has made me a much faster 800m runner.

"We push each other so much and we've both run 1:56, so I have definitely become faster because of her."

In the 3000m steeplechase, Elizabeth Bird set a British record with a personal best of 9:22.80, finishing seventh and just under 19 seconds behind Kenyan winner Hyvin Kiyeng.

