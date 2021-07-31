The battle to succeed Usain Bolt as 100m Olympic champion started with Trayvon Bromell being made to sweat on a place in the 100m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while British pair Zharnel Hughes and Reece Precod made it through.

The American, who is the fastest in the world this year with 9.77 posted just last month in Florida, recorded 10.05 - sluggish by his standards. The top three from each of the seven heats progressed, but Bromell was able to advance with his time.

"Shoot. I was calm. Honestly, I have no words for it." he said after the race. "It don't look like I actually pushed myself and that is going to be the thing my coach is mad about.”

Bromell will have to improve in the semis, as Andre de Grasse set the fastest time of the round with 9.91. The Canadian won bronze at Rio 2016 and was one of four athletes to dip below 10 seconds, along with Marcel Jacobs of Italy, American Fred Kerley and Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke.

Hughes was third in his heat in front of Bromell, to advance with a season's best time of 10.04, while Prescod survived a race with two false starts - which he may have been lucky to get away with - to go through with his time of 10.12, which was just quick enough to make the semis.

"I just needed to relax and run my own race, and I'm happy I'm able to qualify," Hughes told Eurosport.

"I can go a lot much faster than that, my reaction out of the blocks wasn't the best but I stayed relaxed and composed myself and finished. It's pretty fast, you just need to run relaxed, trust yourself, trust your speed and you'll be okay."

Jemma Reekie was one of three British women to make the 800m final Image credit: Getty Images

Three British women made the final of the 800m after some superb performances. Keely Hodgkinson (1:59.12) won her semi, while Jemma Reekie (1:59.77) was second in hers - but Alex Bell (1:58.83) was faster than both of them and made it through with her time, despite not finishing in the top two, the automatic qualification positions.

They will go for medals on Tuesday.

