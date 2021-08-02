Rio 2016 silver medallist Sara Slott Petersen showed her class and demonstrated the spirit of the Olympics by calming - and then celebrating - with an opponent, despite suffering her own disappointment in the Tokyo 2020 400m hurdles semi-final.

The Danish athlete struck a hurdle in her race and fell, meaning the 34-year-old missed out on another shot at an Olympic medal.

But after she picked herself up to finish, the former European champion spotted Ukraine's Viktoriya Tkachuk, who was agonisingly waiting to find out if she had qualified through her time after failing to finish in the top two.

Her rival was in tears as she looked up in hope at the big screen inside the stadium, and just as Petersen was trying to calm her down, she then celebrated with the 26-year-old when she found out that she had made it.

"What a lovely touch there Sara Slott Petersen," said Eurosport commentator Martin Gillingham.

"She has crashed out and it's almost inevitably the end of her career but she still finds the time to wait with Tkachuk to see if she has made the final. It's a really nice selfless piece of sportsmanship".

Tkachuk initially fell to the ground in relief, as Switzerland's Lea Sprunger and Italy's Yadisleidis Pedroso - who also failed to advance - joined Petersen in congratulating her.

