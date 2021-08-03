Adam Gemili's Olympic Games are over after he suffered a hamstring injury just before he went out for his 200m heat.

Gemili still stepped out onto the track, but immediately pulled up during the heat when trying to get out of the blocks.

The GB sprinter still valiantly clocked a time of 1:58.58, walking the rest of the heat, but he was visibly distraught as soon as he pulled up and left the track in tears.

"Literally my last block start before I went into the cool room, I just felt my hamstring go," Gemili told BBC. "I'm in so much pain but I said just strap it up and let me go out there and at least try.

I can't believe it. I felt like I had such a good chance as well, I've been training so well. This season has been up and down, but I've finally put together about four or five weeks of solid work. I was ready to go out there and win and try and get a medal, at least a PB. I don't get that chance. I can't really say anything else.

Martin Gillingham said on Eurosport commentary: "The way Gemili got out of the blocks would suggest he knew his problem long before he went into the blocks. He just fell out of the blocks and stopped.

"What disappointment for Gemili. So close to a medal in Rio five years ago, he's been so close to getting on the podium at world championships as well."

Co-commentator Chris Dennis said: "You could see under his blue trunks there that is quite a heavy strapping.

Whatever stopped him I think he took to the track this morning.

American hot prospect Erriyon Knighton, 17, cruised through to the semis in first with a time of 20.55, Panama's Alonso Edward came second (20.60) and Belgium's Robin Vanderbemden third (20.70).

There was also disappointment for Great Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake. He registered a season best time of 20.56, but he missed out on the top three in heat 6 in fifth.

