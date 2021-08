Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - Agony and joy: Greg Rutherford on 'incredible' long jump finale

Eurosport’s Greg Rutherford was on hand to witness a thrilling finale in the men’s long jump final at Tokyo 2020. Rutherford won gold in the event at London 2012 and he saw another European champion crowned after Miltiadis Tentoglou snatched gold from Juan Miguel Echevarria. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:54, an hour ago