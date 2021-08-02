Athletics

Tokyo 2020 – ‘All the drama!’ – Sifan Hassan tripped at bell yet powers past rest of field to win heat

There was high drama in the heats of the women's 1500m, as Sifan Hassan overcame a fall to qualify for the semi-finals. The Dutch athlete is bidding for a hat-trick of medals at Tokyo 2020, with the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m in her sights, but had to pick herself up after being brought down at the bell.

00:01:20, an hour ago