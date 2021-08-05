Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas added 400m Olympic gold to his 2019 World Championship success in a comfortable victory at Tokyo 2020.

The 25-year-old ran a season best time of 43.85 to finish ahead of Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano and London 2012 winner Kirani James.

With his upright running style, Gardiner raced clear on the final straight and even looked to ease up near the finish line to become Olympic champion.

Tokyo 2020 Kipyegon dissapears under Kenyan flag after crushing 1500m Olympic record for gold 2 HOURS AGO

Handed his country’s flag after winning the race, Gardiner’s celebrations were subdued as he looked shattered and took in his achievement. His victory never seriously looked in doubt, as the rest of the field around him tired.

"It feels amazing. My first Olympic Games didn't go well for me (failing to make the final at Rio 2016) but this one here, I'm cherishing this moment. Olympic champion," Gardiner said.

"When the gun went off I stumbled a bit coming out, but I recovered, I kept it moving, and with 200m to go, I started to push a little bit. And 100m to go, I gave it all I've got.

"I came across the line and saw my name on the big screen and I was in first place. I'm just happy."

James was heading for silver with 40m to go but he tightened up badly as Zambrano race passed him.

"Considering what I’ve been through the past three years, my illness, in 2019 I lost my mum so I spent a lot of time at home not training, so by the time I got to World Championships I was not in peak shape, Covid, last year and this year,” said James, who went into the race as the second fastest this year.

"It's been a rollercoaster, but I’m happy to be back on the podium, it’s a blessing. I’m happy with the bronze, even though we were aiming higher.”

‘British record!’ – Asher-Smith returns as Team GB quartet lay down marker

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 ‘The world record holder had no answer!’ - Jepchirchir leads home Kenyan one-two in marathon 3 HOURS AGO