Bahraini middle distance runner Alsadik Mikhou has been provisionally suspended for receiving a blood transfusion during the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mikhou competed in the men’s 1,500m heats last Tuesday, but failed to advance as he finished eighth in a time of 3:42.87.

Tokyo 2020 Team GB will break records in Paris, predicts Rutherford 5 HOURS AGO

He had provided an out-of-competition sample the previous day and the International Testing Agency (ITA) has now announced that it returned an “adverse analytical finding for homologous blood transfusion”.

"The sample was collected by the ITA under the Testing Authority of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an out-of-competition anti-doping control on 2 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The result was reported by the WADA-accredited laboratory of Tokyo on 6 August 2021," the ITA said in a statement.

"The athlete, who participated in the heats of the Men’s 1500m Round 1 of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on 3 August 2021 without qualifying for the semi-finals, has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules.

"The athlete has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division. The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample."

Mikhou is the third athlete to fail a doping test at Tokyo 2020. Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and Kenyan 100m runner Mark Otieno Odhiambo were both previously suspended for drug violations.

- -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Shock as marathon runner knocks over row of drinks before grabbing one 14 HOURS AGO