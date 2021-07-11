Colin Jackson feels Sha'Carri Richardson has been badly let down by her closest advisors after it was confirmed she will miss the Olympics entirely.

The 21-year-old sprinter could have competed in the 4x100m relay despite her month-long marijuana suspension but was left off the USA's 130-strong athletics team.

Former world record holding hurdler Jackson puts the blame at the door of the likes of agent Renaldo Nehemiah, who also represents Justin Gatlin.

"Rules are rules and everybody's got to live with them," said Jackson. "She's managed by people who are knowledgeable, they know what's what. The most important thing for them is to manage her well.

"It seems she hasn't got the information that was necessary and she wasn't guided correctly.

Athletes will choose the agent or coach who suits them - someone you know, and you're comfortable with. Whatever your choice is, it's your decision.

"They always say you reap what you sow and that's what happens sometimes. When you make those decisions, they're yours and you've got to stand by them."

Richardson also shares a coach with tainted three-time Olympic medallist Gatlin, with Dennis Mitchell banned from the sport for two years in 1998 for high testosterone.

Her ban has sparked petitions and a furious response from the Black Lives Matter movement with many pledging to turn off Tokyo.

Gabby Thomas, who ran the second-fastest 200m time ever at the US Trials, tweeted of her 'hurt' that many black people will boycott watching the Games.

Jackson said: "All they're doing is implementing the ban and if it was anywhere else in the world but America, we wouldn't be disputing it.

"It would be so disappointing for people to switch the Games off as a result of this.

"Athletes needs the public's support, because they put so much time and effort in to competing for their country."

Richardson's absence means Dina Asher-Smith's sternest challenge for medals in the short sprints will come from Jamaica.

Reigning Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah shook things up with 10.71 in Hungary midweek, beating Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who has 10.63 to her name in 2021.

Asher-Smith will be Team GB's leading gold medal prospect on the Tokyo track but podium contenders like Elliot Giles and Keely Hodgkinson are new on the British public.

"We're taking a very inexperienced team," Jackson said. "What I love about the team is that it's youthful, they're out there racing as much as they can to gain as much experience as possible.

"That will alleviate any doubts in their mind of what they're capable of. Ultimately, the Olympics is so different to anything else and when you get there, you start on zero.

