Damian Warner succeeded retired American great Ashton Eaton as Olympic decathlon champion by setting a new Games record at Tokyo 2020.

The Canadian is the first athlete to pass 9000 points at the Olympics and the fourth man ever to do that in competition, finishing on 9018 after a 1500m time of 4:31.08 in the final event.

French world record holder Kevin Mayer has back-to-back silver medals, secured with a brilliant javelin throw, with Australian 21-year-old Ashley Moloney taking bronze to add to his 2018 World Junior Championships gold.

Warner began the day with an 81-point lead over Moloney but started to extend that with an exceptional start on day two, setting a new Olympic decathlon record of 13.46 seconds in the 110-metres hurdles, having set the fastest time ever in the 10-discipline event at a meet in Gotzis in May.

He continued that momentum with a throw of 48.67 metres in the discus, the third furthest. Pole vault is not Warner's favourite event but he cleared a new personal best of 4.90m, meaning he did not sacrifice too much of a points deficit to Maloney, who was over at 5.00m.

Mayer brought himself back into medal contention with a season best 5.20m. But Warner ended the morning session with an intimidating 221 lead over Maloney, with two disciplines to go.

In the evening session, the Canadian continued to impress, throwing 63.44 in the javelin - another of his so-called weaker events, but his lead was cut to 214 points. Mayer's personal best of 73.09 catapulted him up to silver medal position.

Warner knew that barring disaster he was going to win gold heading into the 1500m, and he made Olympic history by passing 9000 points by running had in the final event.

