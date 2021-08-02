Wayde van Niekerk's 400m Olympic title defence is over after the South African crashed out in the semi-finals at Tokyo 2020.

The Rio 2016 gold medallist, who has barely competed in the past four years since suffering a double anterior cruciate ligament tear during a charity touch rugby match in 2017, could only come fifth in his race.

His time of 45.14 was well short of his world record of 43.03 from the previous Games.

London 2012 champion Kirani James was the fastest man through in 43.88, while American Michael Cherry and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas were the other semi-final winners.

Elaine Thompson-Herah looks on course to complete an unprecedented women's sprint 'double double' at the Olympics, after posting a superb time to reach the final of the 200m.

The 100m gold medallist ran a personal best 21.66 posted the second quickest in the world this year, even slowing down in the final 20 metres.

Jamaican team-mate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce cruised to victory in her semi-final in a time of 22.13, but she was again able to ease up ahead of the line, while the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the final semi in 22.11 seconds.

But Britain's Beth Dobbin is out, having finished fifth in her race.

Christine Nboma was the only other athlete to run under 22 seconds, with her Namibian team-mate Beatrice Masilingi also making it through. Both 18-year-olds are competing in the 200m after being forced to give up the 400m due to naturally high levels of testosterone.

Thompson-Herah is attempting to become the first woman to successfully win back-to-back 100m and 200m Olympic titles, having claimed both at Rio 2016.

“I tried my best to definitely recover, I’ve never ran two 200s in the same day unless it’s practice - and it’s not this fast!” Fraser-Pryce told Eurosport.

“I’m excited that I was still able to come out here and put together a solid race and definitely looking forward to the final.

“I think what motivates me is knowing that I have more to give, and I definitely don’t think I’m at that peak, yet. It’s just listening to your body and your dreams and following those dreams and shutting out anything else that doesn’t matter.”

The USA’s Sydney McLaughlin, who only broke the 400m hurdles world record in June, eased through to the final in 53.03. Her team-mate and Rio 2016 champion Dalilah Muhammad won her semi, but Britain’s Jessica Turner - whose left leg was heavily strapped - looked to aggravate an injury and was not able to advance.

