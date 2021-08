Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘He just fell out of the blocks!’ – Watch the heart-breaking moment Adam Gemili pulled up injured

Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili is almost certainly out of the Tokyo Olympics with a suspected injury. He could not get out of the blocks in his 200m heat at The Olympic Stadium and instantly knew he would not be able to compete.

00:01:02, 2 hours ago