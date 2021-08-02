Sifan Hassan will be one of the “key players” at the Olympic Games as she chases a “remarkable” historic achievement at Tokyo 2020, according to Greg Rutherford.

The London 2012 long jump champion and Eurosport pundit was trackside to watch the Dutch runner win her first Olympic gold in the 5000m , timing her move perfectly to race clear of the rest of the field in the final lap.

Hassan is attempting to win an unprecedented treble of Olympic titles as she is also chasing the 1500m and 10,000m golds, which has never been achieved at the Games before.

The 28-year-old was racing in the 5000m final after falling earlier in the day in the heats of the 1500m before coming through to win.

“She’s one of the key players in this entire Olympic Games,” said Rutherford.

You get very excited when the athletics starts in the programme and then we have somebody like Sifan going out there trying to do the most remarkable thing. It’s amazing to see, amazing that she’s just come away with her first gold medal.

“This morning, she took a tumble, she got back up and chased down the field in order to get through the 15, and that will take a bit more out of your legs, and obviously the fall itself is less than ideal.

“She’s bounced back, bounced around looking fine, it’s remarkable, utterly remarkable.”

Hassan is next in action in the semi-finals of the 1500m on Wednesday.

‘All the drama!’ – Hassan tripped at bell yet powers past rest of field to win

