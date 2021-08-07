Neeraj Chopra is India's first Olympic athletics champion, ending the country's long wait for a track and field title, while Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic high jump gold to her three outdoor World Championship victories.

The Asian and Commonwealth gold medallist threw 87.58 to finish ahead of Czech pair Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely.

Even with the second largest population in the world, India had only ever won 28 medals across all sports heading into Tokyo 2020.

The International Olympic Committee still credits Norman Pritchard's as India's first and only athletics medallist, winning 200m and 200m hurdles silver in 1900, but World Athletics has him down as competing for Great Britain.

That could make Chopra India's first ever athlete to reach the track podium, but regardless, it is the country's first Olympic medal in the sport in 121 years.

Mariya Lasitskene is finally an Olympic champion Image credit: Getty Images

Triple high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene finally has an Olympic gold to go with her previous victories, leaping 2.04m to finish ahead of Australia's Nicola McDermott and 19-year-old Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

The Russian was not able to compete at Rio 2016, with her country banned from the Games by the World Anti-Doping Agency following evidence of a state-sponsored doping programme.

But she was in Tokyo for the Russian Olympic Committee, technically not competing for her nation, at her first Games.

Britain's Morgan Lake qualified for the final but had to pull out with a food injury just before it started. The former junior world champion in both the high jump and heptathlon leapt a season best 1.95m in the preliminary round, but suffered the anguish of not being able to have a shot at a medal.

